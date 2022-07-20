Mayor's Column: Hard work goes on to secure our town’s fair share of funding

However, despite the raft of recent changes within government and at the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, I remain focused and ready to submit our funding bids when the dust settles and the department is ready to receive them.

Our major £20m bid to the Levelling Up Fund is all ready to go bringing forward Mansfield Connect, a multi-agency project to transform the former Beales store into a dynamic new civic and community hub, with space for private enterprise, health and education providers.

We are also working hard on securing our allocation of £2.9m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

This fund, which will see money shared out over a three-year period, was launched in April as a replacement for European Funding which supported those regions in need of extra investment.

The Fund has three investment priorities of community and place, supporting local business and people and skills.

To access it, we have to prepare an Investment Plan for submission by August 1, and we will be working closely across the council and with our partners to ensure this reflects Mansfield’s needs and subsequently on managing the commissioning of projects.Projects will be developed with local partners and stakeholders to address grass root issues and develop bottom up solutions to the challenges in our communities.

I am keen to ensure the plan includes measures to address health inequalities, offer community based support and provide capacity building in target areas. Other support will be developed to support business growth and, working with partners, to further develop employment and skills opportunities.

An artist's impression of the proposed new Warsop Health Hub.

We are also working to ensure that Mansfield gets its fair share of the £3.9m from the Community Renewal Fund awarded to external providers across Nottinghamshire.

Meanwhile I was pleased that visitors to Warsop Carnival got to see the first architectural impressions of the proposed Health Hub for the village with its gym, exercise studio and swimming pool.

We are hopeful work on this scheme will start next year, supported by grants from Sport England and the Government’s Towns Fund on top of a council funding package.

What an exciting time for Mansfield with great opportunities ahead.