There are five projects from our successful Towns Fund bid that will have their business cases completed around April. This will provide Government funding to come through to enable detailed design work to start.

The West Notts Technology and Skills project, to be constructed on the Chesterfield Road site close to the town centre, will focus on digital technologies and their application to the growth and sustainability of new and existing local businesses.

At Mansfield Woodhouse Station Gateway, we hope to start constructing a modern workspace for light industrial use this summer. We are confident we will keep our election promise to obtain the funding to build a new health hub with a swimming pool and gym, in the heart of Warsop.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Mayor.

Design work will continue on the Berry Hill destination park, which includes scoping out the potential for a new multi-functional café/events building, disabled toilet facilities, woodland adventure play, a refurbished bandstand, biodiversity zones and community orchards.

There are numerous housing developments under construction. Phase two at Lindhurst, will bring 475 homes – 170 of these affordable – a new primary school, nursery and a local centre.

We will be starting the Bellamy Road Estate regeneration, with the creation of a play area, shops and cycle track before moving on to the construction of affordable, environmentally designed council homes.

We’re also completing design work for the Centenary Road development off Chesterfield Road.

“I am confident that 2022 will be the year you’ll see our efforts to regenerate and stimulate the local economy start to take shape,” says Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor.

Several urban greening projects will be completed in the town centre, as well as the Arba hotel and hospitality development on the old bus station site.

We’ve purchased the former Beales site as a location for a new multi-agency civic hub called Mansfield Connect. It will be the council’s HQ and is expected to house a variety of other public, educational, enterprise and health and wellbeing services, alongside spaces for private sector occupants such as food and drink outlets. The business case will be ready to bid for up to £20 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund in the spring.

Finally, sustainable flood resilience work will start in Ravensdale.