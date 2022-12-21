It wouldn’t be right of me to deny the fact that, whilst we continue to fight the growing threat of climate change, improve our education system and deliver on the levelling up agenda, families back home in Nottinghamshire are undoubtedly feeling the squeeze in these current economic times.

I have always believed that, in times like these, difficult decisions need to be made that are not always popular.

It is unfortunate that the investment of taxpayer money to meet these challenges comes at a time when households nationwide are feeling the pinch on our own budgets.

However, I want to assure my constituents back home in Sherwood that this Government is up to the task.

We will work hard in 2023 and beyond to protect our environment and lower our carbon emissions, all whilst fighting this cost-of-living battle – we have been through tougher times as a nation before and have always sprung back stronger.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to wish my constituents a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year – here’s to 2023!

