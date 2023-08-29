Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher

The Government recently announced it will fund 15 new free schools across the country, benefitting children seeking all types of education.

They will be funded by the Government but will operate separate from the local authority.

One of these new free schools is to be built in Bolsover and will be tied to The Bolsover School, part of Redhill Academy Trust and backed by the support of the University of Derby.

Free schools are vital to ensure children have the choices they need to pursue their ambitions.

While on paper the number of places at post-16 education providers may be sufficient, I have heard from many parents that their children would love to attend a sixth form but the closest provider available

which runs the subjects they want to study can be hours away.

No child should ever be denied education due to travel costs and have their future opportunities squandered.

By operating outside of local authority control, Redhill Academy Trust, which has a success rate for sending students to university 19 per cent higher than the national average, will be free to innovate and use its expertise to fix these issues.

The Bolsover free school bid has been years in the making. I am proud to have tirelessly worked with the Education Secretary to deliver this. She knows all too well how much this has meant to me, and to the constituency.

I know first-hand what a good education can mean at such a young age. I was in sixth form when my mother passed and I was left to live alone while I studied.

It was an extremely difficult period and I have no doubt the only reason I had the strength to carry on and become the person I am today is because of the support I received from my teachers at sixth form. They allowed me to excel despite my circumstances.

I want every child born in Bolsover to have the opportunities I was afforded during my time at sixth form.

Bolsover currently has the highest percentage of 16-17 year olds not in employment, education or training regionally. The number of people aged 16-plus without any formal qualifications is 5.8 per cent higher than the national average. This translates into our local economy, with annual earnings in Derbyshire nearly 20 per cent below the national average.

This can only be fixed by improving educational standards, creating future opportunities and supporting personal growth.

I truly believe the newly announced free school is the silver bullet that can fix education in Bolsover.

It will drive growth and bring high-skilled and high-paid jobs into our region. We are fortunate Bolsover sits at the heart of a region destined to be a future global leader in tech and innovation. For example

have Rolls-Royce in Derby, the UK Atomic Energy Authority in West Burton etc.

This news will ensure my constituents are ready to capitalise on these opportunities for generations to come.