Lee Anderson column: Young people are so important for the future of this country

​Last week was a busy one, full of debates, visits and tours. I started on Monday, with my adjournment debate about the employment of people with learning disabilities.

​This is an issue very close to my heart, particularly given the plight Rumbles Café is currently facing, against the Ashfield Independent-led council.

As many of my constituents will know, Rumbles at Sutton Lawn is a fantastic charity that supports and provides training opportunities to people with learning difficulties.

They have been going for more than 15 years and helped so many individuals in that time. Sadly, they are being forced out by the council. It is scandalous and of course I shared my anger and frustration at this in the Chamber.

My good friend Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, and I met with former world champion javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread on Tuesday, to discuss how we can support her campaign to improve the children’s care system.

Our young people are incredibly important to the future of this country and I believe we all have a responsibility to make sure they are protected and looked after.

Fatima has experienced the care system first hand, so our chat with her was insightful and gave us plenty of food for thought.

Later on Tuesday, I took Louise Martin to Downing Street for a reception celebrating the hard work of community champions who keep their area safer. Louise is a fantastic example of this and is a testament to Ashfield in her duty as a local police officer.

Father and daughter duo Kevin and Millie Smith, from Sutton, stopped by on Wednesday to watch PMQs and to have a tour of Parliament.

I used to live on the same street as them and Millie is my niece’s friend, so it was a real pleasure to be able to show them where I work.

It is always a great pick-me-up to have constituents visit me and to have a little reminder of Ashfield, whilst I am in Westminster. Ashfield folk always say it how it is.

On Friday, I spent the day doing the weekly duties, visiting local businesses and getting out and about, talking to locals.

I popped into Specsavers in Sutton to meet the brilliant staff that work there and was shown how they make the glasses in the store.

I also got my eyes tested, after many months of relying on the pound shops glasses that always break.

I was glad to see that we have such a great store, that is here for constituents.

I also visited the Rolls-Royce site in Annesley too. The site is responsible for producing cutting edge, world leading technology that keeps planes in the air.