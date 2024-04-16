Lee Anderson column: Working class people in Ashfield have been let down by successive governments
One of the things I discussed with Richard Tice when I contemplated joining Reform was the committee’s report on the Mineworkers Pension Scheme.
He agreed with me that it was an absolute scandal and that working class people in places like Ashfield had been let down, over successive governments.
I spent many years raising this issue with Government when I was part of the Conservative Party, however it fell on deaf ears.
I know that Reform’s announcement will be great news for many mining communities across the country.
I fully understand the commitment and dedication that miners have given to this country. Labour had 13 years in power to do something about this, but they did nothing.
Shoplifting offences have reportedly hit a record high recently, something which I know will be a concern to many.
Shoplifters are not advanced, criminal masterminds, they are thieving individuals who cause great harm to businesses, staff and customers.
I can assure Ashfield folk that I will continue to be vocal on this matter because it is only right that people feel safe in their community.
On Saturday, I visited 11-year-old Sam Jones at his charity stall outside the ATTFE Community Hub in the Idlewells.
Sam has raised over £6,500 for various local good causes. On Saturday, he was raising money to buy presents for children on the children’s ward at King’s Mill Hospital.
I am very proud to represent such brilliant people like Sam, who has shown such generosity and charitableness at such a young age. It's yet another example of Ashfield folk doing what Ashfield folk do.
Over the weekend, I have received a number of complaints about the state of Sutton Cemetery, particularly over the length of the grass that hasn’t been looked after properly.
The cemetery staff should not be blamed for this as this is quite clearly the council’s responsibility. I go to lots of places all around the country and it is clear to me that our cemeteries here are not up to scratch in comparison, and this is simply not good enough. If you have any concerns like this then please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me via email at [email protected]