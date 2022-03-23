While Lia may identify as a woman, she was born a male and her body developed through puberty as a male. It should not be controversial or up for debate that a biological male is a man.

When my kids were born, the midwife took one look at them and said ‘it’s a boy’ and she was 100 per cent correct.

This debate even made it to the Chamber for the annual International Women’s Day debate, where my colleague Sir Bernard Jenkin dared to suggest a woman is an adult female human.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Again, Sir Bernard is 100 per cent correct. Just as a biological male is a man, a biological female is a woman. Each gender has fundamental biological differences, they cannot compete on a level playing field against each other.

It is not fair on women who have trained for years to be the very best at what they do to be forced to compete against trans athletes.

It also is not fair that women’s safe spaces – public toilets, hospital wards and prisons – are open to biological male use.

Women make up 50 per cent of the population and yet their rights to fairly compete and safely use public facilities are threatened in order to pander to a very loud, but tiny percentage of the population.

I posted a The Mail On Sunday article by Olympic silver medallist Sharron Davies on my Facebook page which argues for fair sport for females.

About 900 people liked the post, the majority being women.

Athletes are scared to speak out, yet women agree with Sharron, who speaks for the majority of the population.

Women deserve to feel safe, to work hard and be the best at what they do, without being beaten by a biological male it would be impossible for them to fairly compete against.

This is not about excluding trans athletes. This is about defending 50 per cent of our population who should be allowed to compete fairly and be rewarded for their hard work.

Lia has jumped from competing averagely in the male category – 554th as a man – to first in the women’s category.

It is obvious that Lia’s win was not about being the best.

She won because she is biologically male.

Women deserve better and the majority of the population agree.