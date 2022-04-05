Lee Anderson Column: Westminster visit gave constituents a real insight into my work as your MP

The real work takes place outside the Chamber or in the constituency and I have to say that the best part is coming home to Kirkby and spending time visiting schools, businesses and constituents.

Just a few weeks ago, I ran a competition to take two people to London to spend a day with their MP. The lucky winners were Scott and Jane, who travelled down with me in my car early on a Monday morning.

During the journey, both Jane and Scott quizzed me about my role as an MP. I suppose we can become complacent in our role and take things for granted but there is no chance of that when you surround yourself with normal folk who are not in the ‘Westminster Bubble’.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

It was great answering their questions and giving them an insight as to what makes me tick and how I do my job.

There is no training to be an MP, you just pick it up as you go along, making a few mistakes on the way.

But you must remember just a few years ago many of us new MPs were doing normal jobs and I had never been to the House of Commons until two days after I was elected.

I took Scott and Jane into my office to show them where I worked and, after a quick cuppa, I took them on a tour through Westminster Hall, The House of Lords and The House of Commons and then off for another cuppa on the famous terrace overlooking the Thames.

Westminster.

It’s a great day out and it proved so successful that I am going to make these days out a regular occurrence. The next couple to spend a day with me are Pauline and Gary, drawn out at random.

On Saturday, I visited 17-year-old Caitlin Smithurst from Ashfield, who will now be in Canada competing in the World Championships for synchronised ice skating.