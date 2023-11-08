Lee Anderson column: We should wear poppies with pride to remember sacrifice of others

​It will be Remembrance Day soon and in honour of this time of national commemoration, I want to thank all our brave Armed Forces for keeping us safe, and for those who sacrificed their lives to do so.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

​We should wear our poppies with pride. I would always wear a poppy regardless of who stood in front of me.

Myself and other volunteers were out in Huthwaite, where I grew up, on Saturday hanging up lamppost poppies as a tribute to our soldiers past and present. I do hope that residents take up the opportunity to get involved with local events focused on commemorating this day.

Over the weekend, I popped into Crystal Wood Gems in Idlewells shopping centre in Sutton. It is so important that we all our bit to shop local and to support small businesses. Janette, an old school friend, and Dawn have recently opened Crystal Wood Gems and I know they would hugely appreciate people coming and saying hello.

I also visited Alistair Wilcox and other veterans from the Legions Biker Club. They have stood out for the past few days in the freezing cold, selling poppies. I took them all for a cup of tea and was delighted to hear that they have already raised over £10,000 over the past few days.

It’s always great to see local community spirit like this, and fantastic to know that organisations like the Royal British Legion continue to be supported for the important work they do.

On Saturday, I spoke at the East Midlands Conference, alongside Penny Mordaunt MP. Always a pleasure to speak with like minded people, discussing the issues of the day. Later that day, I visited Simon Cass and his veteran’s group, who have made wooden soldiers for the St Mary’s Memorial Garden.

They have done a cracking job and have also done something special with a QR code. Each individual QR code is attached to a local soldier who fought and died in the Great War.

As we look ahead to the next few days, there is concern about protesters ruining Remembrance Day. This is day that should be dedicated to remembering those who have given so much for our country, not dominated by those who show no pride in being British or of our traditions.