However, not all veterans settle well back into civilian life and at some stage may need help.

I met ex-veteran Mick more than 20 years ago at work, but lost contact for a few months when I left my place of work to start another job as a sales manager for British Gas.

Just a few months later, I bumped into Mick, who was having a tough time. He had lost his job, his relationship had broken up and he had nowhere to go.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

I took Mick straight home with me and gave him the spare room. I was a single parent at the time and had plenty of room for Mick and his dog.

Mick needed a job, so I gave him one working for British Gas as a salesman, a job which he took to immediately.

He worked hard, saved his money and after six months he left me to live with his future wife.

Last year, Mick invited me to his workplace to show me around and I could not have been prouder of my old friend, who is still grafting well into his 60s.

At some stage in our lives we will all need a bit of help from someone and if we can help, then we should, writes Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield.

Mick is one of those people who served his country and, despite being one of the toughest men I have ever met, was too proud to ask for help when he needed it most.

The reason I am telling you this story is because I believe fundamentally that we are all decent deep down and, at some stage in our lives, we will all need a bit of help from someone and if we can help then we should.

Mick wanted me to tell this story and it is fitting that, as we remember our Armed Forces and what they do to keep us safe, we must also remember there are veterans who may be suffering in silence.

If you know of anyone who needs extra help, let me know on [email protected]

Last week, I visited Rumbles Café on Sutton Lawn, a fantastic community project which relies on volunteers with special needs. The volunteers and staff do amazing work, and the food is out of this world.

I will be working with the staff to teach people how to cook meals from scratch. I shall be donating some of my pay rise to employ a qualified chef to run cooking classes. These courses will be free and for anyone to attend.

If you or anyone you know feels they would benefit from some free cooking lessons, then let me know by emailing me on [email protected]