Lee Anderson column: ​We owe a debt to the miners who died making this country great

Last week I was in Singapore on a Home Affairs Committee visit as a part of the committee’s fraud inquiry. It was a fascinating trip.

​I had a particularly moving experience when I visited the Kranji Memorial Cemetery, to pay my respects to the thousands of British and Commonwealth service men and women who lost their lives during the fall of Singapore.

Looking at the ages of the young men from my neck of the woods was deeply upsetting. We should never forget.

Whilst I was in Singapore, I was fortunate enough to talk to various representatives about their culture and I was fascinated to learn the approach they had to life.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

I saw a clip of Singapore’s President discussing wokeness and the burden that this has placed on so many areas of society, making it more difficult to speak freely.

It was very refreshing to see a national leader adopting realism and common sense. As many people will know, I often talk about how great our great country is and that unfortunately the woke mob have created a cancel culture, hurt feelings society that does not allow people to express their views without fear of being called offensive. We live in a democracy and it should be treated as such.

On Thursday, I held my own debate in the House of Commons Chamber about the Mineworkers Pension Scheme.

It’s an issue that I have raised many times since being elected, so I was glad to have the opportunity to speak out again. Over 25 per cent of our country sits on old coal mines, so I will continue to hope for a much fairer deal for ex-miners, their widows and families.

As an ex-miner myself, I personally understand how important this issue is and I believe that we owe a debt of gratitude to the many miners that died making this country great.

I am delighted that since moving to Reform UK, the party have accepted the BEIS 2021 report in full, which calls for an end to the current deal.