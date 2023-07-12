​This new Bill is said to be controversial by the Labour Party and the mainstream media.

I disagree as what is controversial is the British taxpayer paying more than £6 million a day to keep this economic migrant in hotels.

My position has not changed, if you arrive here illegally then you should immediately be detained and removed to a third country where your asylum claim can be considered.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

Therefore, we need to win in the Supreme Court to get the Rwanda flights going as soon as possible.

The prospect of being sent straight to Rwanda after arriving here on our shores will put a stop to this trade in human life and it will also make the economic migrants travelling from places like Albania think twice about arriving here illegally.

We must stop the small boats.

A big thank you to the kind-hearted folk in Ashfield who donated to my funding page to raise money for the late Tommy Goddard’s funeral.

Lifelong Huthwaite resident Tommy died two weeks ago and, with very few relatives, I decided, along with his nephew Dickie, to set up a fundraising page to cover the funeral costs.

In just a few days, we had more than £1,000, which will go a long way into giving Tommy a good send off. Rest in peace Tommy.

A few years ago, I had to shame the Ashfield Independents into cleaning our war memorials in Sutton and Huthwaite cemeteries. I am sad to say that four years later we are still waiting for these minor repairs to take place.

It’s all well and good local councillors turning up once a year at the Remembrance parade, but they need to do their job 365 days a year and get the repairs done on our war memorials throughout Ashfield.

On Saturday I popped in to see my old school teacher Mr Southall in Skegby.

It might be 40 years since he taught me, but I still call him ‘Sir’. And that’s just how it should be.