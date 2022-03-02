While growing up in the 1970s and ’80s, my friends and I were always worried about the nuclear threat from the old Soviet Union, in the period known as the Cold War.

Fast forward 40 years and Russia is at it again by putting the whole world on alert due to its violent invasion of a peaceful neighbouring country, with the potential to kill thousands of innocent civilians.

The west must stand up to Putin, not just for the people of Europe but for the rest of the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

We should show no weakness to this dictator and send a clear message out to China, who will see Taiwan as their very own Ukraine.

Taiwan accounts for half the world’s overall production of microchips that are critical to the functioning of mobile phones, consumer electronics, cars, military equipment and more. China has made no secret over its claim to Taiwan.

We are living through testing times and, just as we emerge from Covid, we are now facing a much bigger challenge from Russia and China, which is why the West is right to impose the strongest sanctions possible on Russia.

The scenes I saw on the news made me both sad and angry, seeing women and children fleeing their homes with just a few cases to travel to Poland while the men volunteered to stay at home to fight.

“The west must stand up to Putin not just for the people of Europe but for the rest of the world,” says Lee Anderson.

This is in sharp contrast to the young men crossing the Channel, who seemingly have left women and children behind in unsafe countries to make a new life here.

I will be raising in Parliament that the people of Ukraine are real refugees fleeing a war-torn country and not economic migrants abusing our failed asylum system.

Yes, I have sympathy for economic migrants who want a better life, but when they masquerade as refugees, they have no right to be here.

The new Borders Bill and reform of the Human Rights Act will put an end to this.

Closer to home, I am disappointed to see the Ashfield Independents have decided to increase our Council Tax again, but there is no wonder when you think that the £100 million debts the council has accrued have to be paid off.

I have offered to meet the council to discuss this debt and how we can work through it as I do not want to see the council dragged into special measures. That would be a disaster for the area.