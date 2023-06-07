Lee Anderson Column: We must protect our emergency workers as they do their vital job

​This is a situation an Ashfield family finds themselves in. They are off to London this month where their son will have such an operation.

This has meant there will be a considerable cost to the family for accommodation costs in London.

From time to time, I get paid for writing a newspaper column in the nationals and I always donate the money to a good local cause so the £750 I recently received for writing a column in the Sun has been donated to the family to help pay for their hotel costs.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

This family are very appreciative, and I will update you all in due course on their son’s progress.

Once again, I was dismayed to see another emergency worker attacked in Ashfield while going about their daily duties.

Our brave emergency workers put their lives on the line every single day and they should always be treated with respect and, more importantly, should get more support from politician’s which is why I was happy to support new legislation that will see the minimum sentence for attacking emergency workers doubled.

If you attack our emergency workers, then no ifs or buts, you should be locked up.

There seems top be a lot of barber shops opening lately and I am strictly a short back and sides man, so I was delighted to pop into the new barber shop on Forest Road in Annesley called The Chopshop where the owner Dylan gave me a wet shave and a nice new sharp haircut.

Try him out, a very pleasant experience.

My chosen charitable cause Enlighten the Shadows (ETS) goes from strength to strength helping dozens of young men with their mental health problems.

ETS helps prevent male suicide which is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK and I have been raising money since February this year in memory of Sean Lynk a young Kirkby man who took his life just before Christmas last year.

So far, our Gofundme page has raised more then £15,000 which will go to ETS to help them in their awareness campaign into male suicide.

This group is saving lives by getting men to talk to each other, sometimes that’s all it takes, and I will continue to support this fantastic campaign and use my influence as much as I can.

I am a big believer that we will all need some help at some time in our lives which is why I enjoyed my years working for Citizens Advice Bureau in Ashfield and Mansfield.

Not knowing where to turn to in your hour of need can be very upsetting but my office and I are always on hand to help wherever we can.

We do not have a 100 per cent success rate but my team and I will always give 100 per cent effort into helping so if you need my help then please email me on [email protected] or call on 01623 550604.