Lee Anderson Column: We must do better as people in the area worry about paying fuel bills

Well, a big well done to the officers at Ashfield District Council for bringing back the Ashfield Show, which I attended with my wife last Saturday.

It was great to see so many friends and family out in the sun enjoying all the attractions. The live music was great.

Lots of people came up to me to thank me for the Ashfield Show but the credit must go to ADC. All I did was suggest we bring it back and I would never take the credit for something that has clearly been the product of all the hard work from the council’s employees.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

As we return to Parliament, we need to do better as we face a winter where people will find it difficult to pay their fuel bills.

I live in the real world and am one the few MPs that think that Parliament should have sat through the summer to sort things out.

I know most people will be worried about paying their fuel bills this winter, but I suspect there are not many MPs who will be feeling the pinch. If they were then maybe we would have been sitting in Parliament throughout the summer debating our failed energy policy.

That’s right, we have sleepwalked over decades into this situation where we are now dependent on imports of gas, and the war in Ukraine is making things even worse.

I have been verbally attacked in the Chamber every time I mention the word ‘fracking’.

We have an abundance of gas under our feet and yet we give in to the minority of green activists and the Labour Party who I feel feed out fake news over the so-called dangers of fracking.

Meanwhile in the US their people are paying a fraction of what we do for their fracked gas.

The illegal Channel crossings make me feel ashamed of our border control so let me be clear for the umpteenth time.

The people arriving in Dover on small boats should be sent back to France the same day.

Yes, we have the new Borders Bill and the Rwanda Scheme, which have been challenged, but we need to be braver.

I always say that my job in Parliament is to say what most people are thinking.

I will always continue this approach.