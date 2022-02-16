These troops are ready to invade the sovereign state of Ukraine at any given moment. We are taking steps to prevent such an invasion, with the efforts of the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace being widely welcomed.

The UK has already supplied 2,000 anti-tank missiles, body armour, helmets and combat boots to Ukraine. Other Western nations are also making efforts to encourage Putin to withdraw.

However, Putin cannot see beyond his ongoing obsession with Ukraine. Last year, he wrote a 7,000-word essay on the relationship between Russians and Ukrainians that put his misplaced nationalism at the heart of his ambitions and completely ignores the wishes of Ukraine.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

This is despite Russia itself recognising the sovereignty of Ukraine as an independent country by signing the Budapest Memorandum in 1994 and its Friendship Treaty in 1997.

Ukraine is independent from Russia and has been for far longer than they were ever united.

Our dispute is not with Russia and the Russian people. Russia and the UK share a deep and mutually beneficial history. Our issue is with the evil activity of leadership threatening the independent sovereign country of Ukraine.

Russia’s president claims NATO is attempting to barge in on his territory. But if we look at the facts, only five of the 30 NATO allies neighbour Russia and only a mere 6 per cent of Russia’s borders are NATO allies.

It is therefore utter nonsense to say NATO is attempting a ridiculous effort to take over Russian territory. This is a cover-up, an attempt to hide Putin’s deep-rooted obsession to infringe on the right of Ukraine to exist as a nation independent from Russia.

All NATO members are obliged to help a fellow member if it is under attack – no exceptions. Ukraine is not a member of NATO and yet we are taking such efforts to assist because we are sticking up for the right of Ukraine as a democratic and free country. Ukraine must not fall subject to Russian control.

We also cannot forget the human cost either. A Russian invasion of Ukraine will result in mass bloodshed on both sides.

These are good, normal people in Ukraine who do not want to leave their homeland. We must defend independence and sovereignty when we see them under threat. We must stand up to Putin.