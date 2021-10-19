Lee Anderson Column: We must be vigilant of those who seek to disrupt our democracy

We were given a laptop, a rucksack, and a locker to put our coat in. My first office was a shared office with up to 20 other MPs in and we were given a budget, then told to find a constituency office, staff, and do all the admin ourselves. Very daunting.

Over 100 of us turned up for our first day of work and hardly any of us knew what to expect, but we muddled through and eventually you find your feet and get stuck into the role.

What we weren’t prepared for was the level of attention we were now receiving from the media and the public and that is something that can be quite overwhelming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Overnight we had gone from being local candidates in the General Election to becoming MPs in the public spotlight and with that came more abuse, vile threats through social media and disgusting emails, something that I have learnt to live with, a sad thing to admit.

I was out on the streets delivering leaflets and talking to residents when I heard the terrible news that my colleague Sir David Amess MP had been brutally murdered and I just stood in silence alone as I did not really know what to do.

After a short while, I went home and thought to myself ‘here is a colleague whom I had spoken to just a few weeks earlier who had just been murdered while doing his job’.

Sir David was a kind, decent, gentle, warm, and funny human being who had dedicated most of his adult life to public service. We come into this job to try and make our communities and our country a better place to live, work and raise our families.

“We must never let these people win and the day I have to stop meeting my residents is the day I stop doing a job I love,” says Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

David’s death is tragic. Questions are being asked about how MPs interact with the public, but we must remember we are public servants. The ability to communicate face-to-face with constituents is a vital part of our democracy.

Therefore I will continue to meet residents but obviously I am always mindful of my own safety and more importantly the safety of my staff.

It is impossible to eliminate all risks involved in a public-facing role, but we must be vigilant and mindful that there are people who will kill to try and disrupt our way of life.