Lee Anderson column: We have all pulled together well during this national crisis

This awful virus has touched every family in the UK, but I firmly believe that, as a nation, we are united more than ever in our fight to beat it.

Our local NHS has stepped up during the vaccination drive and volunteer groups have emerged in every part of the area to play their part.

During a time of national crisis, the one thing that us Brits are brilliant at is pulling together for the good of the whole country.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

It’s been a good year for Ashfield in that my Westminster shopping list is looking pretty good. I said before the election many times that, regardless of your politics, it is much better to have a local MP whose party is in power – and how right I was.

I can knock on any member pf the Government’s door and speak to a Minister, the Chancellor, or the Prime Minister, which I have done on many occasions to bang a drum for Ashfield.

This has resulted in over £70 million in investment for the area, so if you see something new being built by the local council, whether that be a play park, a cycle path, or an innovation centre, that it is almost certainly being built with the money I have secured from central Government.

I have also secured funding to have Ashfield School and Kirkby College rebuilt, an extra £2 million for King’s Mill Hospital to increase the size of the A&E department, as well as funding to create a new diagnostic centre there.

I have worked with the Police and Crime Commissioner to lobby the Home Secretary for the successful £550,000 Safer Streets bid, which will see the New Cross area of Sutton made safer with the installation of new CCTV and a whole host of new security measures.

The Maid Marian passenger rail service is a step closer, which will see rail services returned to Selston for the first time in over 50 years with a station at Selston and King's Mill.

I feel incredibly proud to have lobbied hard for this vital investment for our area and will continue to fight for a better deal.

Some people may not agree with my political colours but they say they do not doubt my commitment to the area.