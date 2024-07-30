Lee Anderson column: We can all try to support the vital work of Forever Stars in area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​As I promised my constituents, the topic of illegal immigration was a continued focus of mine last week whilst I was in Westminster.

​I had the chance to challenge the Home Secretary on small boats and once again I was unsurprisingly refused a proper answer to my question.

I talked about my experience of visiting a migrant camp in Calais and the discussions I had with people there, who told me that they would be put off from making the dangerous journey across the Channel if there was an understanding that they would be sent back to France the very same day.

Labour need to grow a political backbone but I shall not hold my breath.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

I was glad to see the owner of Make Consulting, my good friend Craig Gould, announce that Forever Stars will be their chosen charity to support for the Business Fives Football Tournament in Nottingham next month.

The charity focuses on providing support to families affected by baby loss.

In my job as an MP, I have had to discuss this issue with parents and the life-changing effects it has on them.

There can be nothing worse than losing a child, so please try and support this great cause.

Unfortunately, my interaction with the Home Secretary was not my only disappointment of last week.

I was deeply frustrated to learn of Labour’s attempts to ‘modernise’ the way Parliament works. They have decided that smaller parties like Reform UK are not allowed to sit on the Select Committees and hold them to account.

This is blatantly unfair when you consider the fact that Reform got over four million votes at the General Election and yet will have no representation on any committees.

Just a few weeks ago, I posted a story on Facebook about Mark from Kirkby, who had lost his fishing tackle unit to a fire.

His whole livelihood went up in smoke in 30 minutes. Last Friday, I gave the keys to my campaign shop in Kirkby to Mark, which he will now use as his location to open a fishing tackle shop, until his old premise is sorted out.