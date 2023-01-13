He was a popular gentle giant of a man who was well respected throughout our community and loved deeply by his friends and family.

On December 20, 2022 Sean took his own life, which has sent a whole community into shock. No-one knew this was coming, let alone Sean’s parents Julie and Graham, who are understandably devastated.

Twelve men take their own lives every day in the UK and suicide is the single biggest killer of males under the age of 40.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

Since Sean’s death, I have been inundated with messages from all over the UK after I placed a tribute to Sean on social media.

Time and time again, I’m hearing the same story, young men with everything to live for taking their own lives.

Devastated families left behind many of whom will spend the rest of their lives blaming themselves for not seeing the ‘signals’. But in most cases, there are no signals, and these young men are living what appears to be happy lives when indeed they must be in so much pain that cannot be seen by those closest to them.

Sean’s dad Graham is an ex-miner like myself. In fact I had the pleasure to work underground with Graham at Sutton Colliery back in the 80s and he has told me that he wants to dedicate the rest of his life in raising awareness into suicide.

I stand with Graham and Julie and my pledge to them is that I will do everything to support them and raise their tragedy in Parliament because this awful tragedy has made me realise that we are in the grips of suicide epidemic in the UK and we are struggling to comprehend why this is happening.

I would urge anyone who has suffered a similar tragedy to get in touch with me on [email protected] as, over the next few years, I shall be raising this issue as many times as I possibly can in Parliament as well as working with Graham and other families affected by suicide.

This week has seen me returning to Parliament for the first time this year and I look forward to the challenges ahead. I want to build on my recent successes of securing over £70 million from the Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund, two new school re-builds at Ashfield School and Kirkby College, £2 million extra for King’s Mill Hospital, £550,000 from the Safer Streets Fund and the inclusion of the proposed Maid Marian Rail Line that is now a part of the integrated rail plan.

These are exciting times for Ashfield, and I look forward to working closer with Ashfield Council who to be fair did agree to my suggestion of free parking and securing our alleyways that have been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

My inbox is always full but if you need my help please do not hesitate to contact me on [email protected]