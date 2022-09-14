Notes were being passed around from senior ministers to the Prime Minister, to the Leader of the Opposition, while the Speaker was also receiving notes from his clerks.

In the press gallery above us, you could see the journalists looking anxious and checking their phones for updates. If I am honest, I was hoping for the best, but bracing myself for the worst possible news.

As I was travelling home on the train, the news broke that our beloved Queen had passed away at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured with the then Prince Charles, now King Charles III (PA Wire)

I suppose we all knew this day would come, as it had become obvious over the past year that our Queen’s health had been in decline.

Yet just 48 hours before her passing, she met with our new Prime Minister to appoint her into her position, working and performing her civil duties right up until her sad death. It just shows what a remarkable woman our Queen was.

There are millions of people around the world that will feel a sense of loss right now and we all have our own memories that will never fade.

My fondest memory goes back to 1977, when we celebrated the Queen’s Silver Jubilee at a party in the Sherwood Street Methodist Church in Huthwaite.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Seeing all the union flags and everyone enjoying themselves gave me great memories and even at a young age I remember feeling proud to be British and fortunate to live in this great country.

Every schoolchild received a commemorative 25p coin and I am sure many of us will be digging them out right now and reflecting on that happy day from all those years ago.

We were just young children in a mining village where everyone would come together to celebrate a special occasion and create forever memories of our Queen.

Forty-five years later, I was stood on the Mall as the MP for Ashfield celebrating our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Our Queen will be missed, but they say life goes on and it does, which is why I was pleased to see my good friend Brendan Clarke-Smith announce the birth of his son Alexander on the same day as our Queen had passed.

Alexander will not get to live a life with our Queen, but he will feel her legacy his whole life.

God save the King.