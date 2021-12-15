I am not sure being called a ‘scab’ by a Labour MP will encourage former Labour voters in places like Ashfield to vote Red again. I will wait and see on that one.

Not to be outdone, there was more festive fun when the SNP started mouthing ‘racist’ in our direction during the debate on the Nationality and Borders Bill.

This is the same Bill that will help put a stop to the illegal crossings in the Channel and break up the business model of the human traffickers.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

Pantomime season has come early this year as the SNPs then did something I had never heard of.

They shuffled at a snail pace through the voting lobby to deliberately waste time. Most of us were in the Chamber waiting for the result of a vote on the Borders Bill but the vote could not be announced until every person had left the lobby.

It worked, it slowed proceedings down and gave us less time to debate but it did not affect the result. The Borders Bill passed and is now in the hands of the Lords.

Given the chance, I will be raising the issue of the Human Rights Act and how it is being abused to ensure dangerous foreign criminals are not deported to their country of origin.

Human rights laws should put British citizens rights first. Anyone coming into this country who cannot live by our rules should be deported.

Last Thursday, I hosted Ashfield’s Got Talent at the Diamond Club in Sutton, where we raised an astonishing £2,600 for the Brinsley Animal Rescue Centre and the Our Centre Charity in Kirkby.

I would like to thank Tony and his 60s band Flowers In The Rain, who performed for free, and June and Gary Melvin the owners of the Diamond, along with Annie, Dave, and the rest of the brilliant staff. This is another example of Ashfield folk stepping up and giving generously. I could not be prouder.

This week marks two years since I was elected as the first ever born and bred MP for Ashfield.

It has been a testing first couple of years, but I have managed to secure over £70 million for our area, as well as an extra £2 million for an extension to the A&E at King’s Mill, a new diagnostic centre at King’s Mill, working on a multi-million pound investment bid for Eastwood, and Ashfield School and Kirkby College to be rebuilt and the possibility of a rail passenger service returning to Selston.

I think I am doing alright.