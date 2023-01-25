So, for clarity this income is taxed which means that £80 in the form of income tax goes straight back to the treasury which leaves me with £120 which I donate to local good causes in Ashfield.

I also give away my yearly pay rises and have given away significant sums of money to people in Ashfield whose need is greater than mine and I will continue to do this whilst ever I am the MP for Ashfield.

This constant bickering directed towards me serves no one and as I have said repeatedly over the past three years my door is always open to the councillors at Ashfield District Council who seem reluctant to work with me.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

I tend to think I am doing some good with the extra money I earn, I could give it up and come home on a Wednesday night to be with my family an extra night, but I chose not to as there are people in Ashfield who need my help financially.

I was delighted by the news that the Government is providing further funding to Ashfield.

Our Victorian underground reservoir will receive £3,100,000 to be turned into an educational centre for young people across Ashfield and the surrounding areas.

It will enable the next generation to develop skills to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

I had a constructive meeting with Ashfield GPs and Minister Neil O’Brien, who is responsible for primary care and public health. We discussed the main issues that GPs are currently facing and how the Government can best address their concerns.

As everyone knows, Covid has had a real impact on the NHS and I think we can all agree that we now need to focus on what we can do to improve the service that patients are receiving, as well as the environment in which our NHS staff work.

I received a positive update about the phone signal in Ashfield, with the announcement that Three Mobile will install a new mast in Sutton as part of the 5G rollout.

I have met with Three to discuss how they will be improving the rest of the area. Please be assured that I will keep working hard on this issue.

As part of my constituency visits on Friday, I met with an 85-year-old lady who has sadly been the victim of a scam.

She was convinced to transfer £4,000 of her hard-earned money to an unknown account, because there were individuals supposedly trying to hack her account.

This lady is on her own and without any family who could have supported her. Stories like this make me angry and I cannot understand why anyone would do this to a vulnerable individual.

I’m working hard to get all her money back.