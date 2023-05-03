​As many people know, Graham tragically lost his son, Sean, to suicide just days before Christmas last year.

I have seen the devastating effect that Sean’s suicide has had on his family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know it meant a lot to Graham to go to No.10 and meet the Prime Minister, in memory of his wonderful son.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

On Tuesday, I took the opportunity to set the record straight about storm overflows.

I cannot understand why anyone would believe that Conservative MPs would vote for legislation that increased the amount of sewage that is pumped into our waters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we vote, we vote with our constituents, but also our friends and family, in mind.

In 2010 when Labour left office, just seven per cent of storm overflows were monitored. Since 2010, the Conservative Government has made sure 93 per cent of storm overflows are monitored.

‘On Tuesday, I took the opportunity to set the record straight about storm overflows. I cannot understand why anyone would believe that Conservative MPs would vote for legislation that increased the amount of sewage that is pumped into our waters’, says Lee Anderson.

We have ensured that water company bosses will now face unlimited fines and jail time and have just committed a £56 billion package to reduce the use of storm overflows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think this demonstrates that the Conservatives take this issue seriously and have a clear plan of action.

Many people will be aware of the battle that Rumbles Café have been fighting to stay open and to continue the good work they have been doing for so many years.

I have been supporting Rumbles from the beginning of their campaign because I know from the visits I have paid to the café how much of a valued organisation they are.

Rumbles is a clear example of a positive social project that has helped to improve the lives of vulnerable individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was glad to welcome the Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove, to Rumbles on Thursday, to meet the fantastic staff that work at Rumbles.

I appreciate him taking the time to visit and for sharing his support.

On Friday, I returned to my old school to meet with pupils and to discuss the new academy status for Woodland View School. I always enjoy visits to local schools, chatting to our young people.