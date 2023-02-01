​The migrant camp we visited in Calais was populated by young men, all of whom had travelled from Africa (mainly from Sudan) and the one phrase that we kept hearing again and again was ‘El Dorado’.

The migrants we spoke to were not asylum seekers as they were quite open that they were trying to get into the UK for economic reasons.

However, it soon became obvious to me that they also intended to abuse our asylum system once in the UK, to ensure they could not be automatically deported.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

Some Care4Calais workers told me that they believed in open borders and that anyone from anywhere in the world should be allowed to come to the UK to claim asylum. I could not believe what I was seeing and hearing.

Here we have a group of British charity workers teaching the migrants how to speak English and then preparing them for a life in the UK.

Once the migrants cross the Channel, the same charity is waiting in the UK to greet them at the hotels and start their asylum claims. I believe our country is being taken for a ride.

One French MP told us that once these migrants get to Calais, then 100 per cent of them will get to the UK.

This cannot go on and, as I write this column, I am waiting for confirmation that I can go and see the PM to explain what is really happening in Calais.

I have been consistent on this matter from day one in that anyone arriving here illegally should be sent back the same day.

New legislation is about to be introduced to stop illegal migrants claiming asylum here.

The Labour Party will fight tooth and nail to stop this new law, but we must get it through as soon as possible, to show the British public we are serious about protecting our borders.

I love my country and I am very proud of our record on welcoming genuine refugees. But take it from me that the vast majority of young men crossing the Channel in small boats are not genuine refugees.

They are economic migrants who are abusing our good nature.

It needs to stop.