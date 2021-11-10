Lee Anderson Column: There are heroes all around us and we must recognise their wonderful efforts

Last year Jak was at home with his two brothers, sister and dad and waiting for news about their mum, who had been rushed into hospital with an aneurysm.

It was a worrying time, and they were expecting the worst when Jak’s dad collapsed at home with a heart attack.

Jak rushed to his dad’s side and whilst on the phone to the 999 operator he performed CPR on his dad until the air ambulance arrived.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

I cannot imagine how it must have felt for a 15-year-old boy waiting for news of his mum to suddenly find his dad fighting for life at home.

Sadly, just a week later Jak’s dad passed away in hospital whilst at the same time his mum was making a steady recovery.

I went to see Jak and his family last week to present him with his ‘Resident of The Month’ certificate and I was struck by how Jak was such a calm individual way above his years.

As a reward for his outstanding courage, I am taking him and five other outstanding young people from the constituency to the Go Ape Adventure Centre for a day out. Jak deserves it.

This week is a time to remember all those who have lost their lives whilst serving our great country, which has a proud and unrivalled tradition of remembrance.

Once again, I have been out throughout the district along with some brilliant volunteers such as Paula, Alex (and his kids) Bill, Janet, Andrew, Sian and Charlotte, who have helped fit lamp post poppies in Huthwaite and Kirkby.

Also, a massive thanks to Andy on the Ashfields estate and Simon in Harlow Wood who have been hanging our poppies and raising money too for the Royal British Legion.

I reckon we will have raised over £3,000 this year and, on top of last year’s amazing effort of £7,000, that will take us to £10,000 in just one year.

The residents of Ashfield Mobile Home Park contacted me again last week to say the landowner had now increased the amount they pay for their water and electricity.

You may recall that the landowner is trying to get the residents off the site.