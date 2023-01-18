Fifteen years ago, Fiona was a single parent to twins and was struggling to make ends meet. Rather than feeling sorry for herself, she put in the graft and opened her own shop.

I’m glad that her business is thriving and that she is giving back to the local community by ensuring that she employs staff from the area.

Please pop in and get yourself a sandwich. I know that Fiona will appreciate it.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

On Wednesday, I spoke in a Westminster Hall Debate to support my colleague, Mark Fletcher MP, in his bid to modernise Junction 28 of the M1.

As someone who has lived in Ashfield all my life, I know first hand how much this junction affects the area and that it is well overdue an update to cope with the current levels of traffic we see today.

I see it time and time again that the state of our roads are not good enough and I have raised my concerns on a regular basis with the Government.

People deserve to see their taxes spent properly rather than wasted on cycle lanes.

I always look forward to my return to the constituency on a Thursday, ready for my Friday visits. Being back in Ashfield keeps me sane, getting out and about and seeing people I have known for years, who remind every week about the issues that really matter to them.

I popped into AK Café on Outram Street for a bacon cob and a cup of tea with Ajay, who owns the café. He’s selling good grub for very decent prices, so I’d encourage people to pay him a visit too.

I visited West Nottinghamshire College, a fantastic college that we are lucky to have.

It was great to see young people being trained in key skills like engineering, where they can get involved in real workshops.

It is my plan to bring school children and local businesses to see this site so that we inspire another generation of young people.

West Nottinghamshire College also sat me down for a good grilling at their students’ Question Time.

I was happy to see plenty of young people engaged and energised by politics, many keen to share their views on local and national issues.

It is important young people feel able to debate matters that will affect their everyday lives and often their futures.

I look forward to returning to talk to more students.

