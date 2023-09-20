Lee Anderson column: The evidence is clear that the UK is a reliable market to invest in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​According to the Department of Business and Trade, this move will secure 4,000 highly skilled jobs.

Many Brexit naysayers were determined to say that our car industry would not survive leaving the EU, however this is clear evidence that the UK continues to be a reliable market to invest.

I was delighted to welcome Alistair Wilcox, a veteran and a constituent, to Westminster last week. Alistair had a tour of Parliament on Tuesday and got to see the wonderful parts of this amazing building, where I am lucky enough to work.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

I later accompanied Alistair to Downing Street for a Veterans Event, where veterans throughout the country came together to be celebrated by Johnny Mercer MP, Minister of State for Veterans’ Affairs.

We should be proud of those who serve in our Armed Forces and keep us safe from harm.

At the same No.10 event, I bumped into another veteran called Andy.

It turns out his father-in-law was a very good friend of mine when we were kids, running around Ashfield.

It’s always great to meet people who have connections to the constituency and the people I know. A great event all round.

I was glad to hear that a disabled constituent of mine has finally received his blue badge after several months of me working hard to get him one.

It’s cases like this that remind me how much I love my job and how important it is to help people. I’m happy that getting his blue badge, has given this man his freedom back.

It was announced this week that Labour are wanting to give 16-year-olds the vote if they get into government, a proposal that I find truly staggering.

Adulthood clearly starts at 18, where it becomes legal for someone to drink, smoke and get married, so it makes little sense to me that Labour would want to allow 16 years olds a vote, when they are not entitled to many of the basic rights that I have mentioned.

It is clear that Labour are desperate to cling onto any support that young people might give them, so much so, they are actually willing to reduce the voting age.

I finished the week in Marlborough, where I met with local Conservative members, as part of my trip around the country visiting Conservative associations.