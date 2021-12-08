I joined Ben Bradley MP and 3,000 travelling Stags fans to watch an amazing game and I must tell you, the fans were brilliant.

They never stopped singing and I am sure the fans played a big part in the win. On current form, no-one will want to play Mansfield Town in the next round.

In Parliament, we are debating the controversial Borders Bill, which will help put an end to illegal migration over the English Channel.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Opponents say we should open safe routes from Europe, but I say no. There are no wars raging across Europe and if people are genuinely fleeing persecution, they should apply for asylum in the first safe country they come to.

The UK is a tolerant country with a proud reputation of welcoming genuine asylum seekers, but let’s be clear: most of the thousands of young men we see crossing the Channel are not genuine asylum seekers.

They are economic migrants and if they want to come and live and work in the UK, they should apply through the points-based immigration system.

Illegal immigration must not be tolerated and we need to protect our borders.

We all know the current asylum system is broken and we need to fix it.

The Borders Bill, along with a reform of the Human Rights Act, will ensure we are a truly sovereign nation by allowing us total control on who enters our country.

The news of little Arthur Labinjo-Hughes saddened us all. Subjected to a prolonged campaign of evil abuse which resulted in his death, I can not imagine how a little boy of six must have felt. These people who were found guilty are pure evil and should never see the light of day again.

I am pleased there will be an inquiry and people should be held to account as Arthur has been let down by the system, but we also need to admit there are people out there who should not be allowed anywhere near children, let alone parent them.

Finally, five-year-old Willow Phillips, from Sutton, raised more than £1,000 for the Little Princess Trust by having her hair cut off. Her hair will be used to make a wig for a little girl who has lost her hair through cancer. I raised Willow’s heroic efforts in Parliament last week and Jacob Rees-Mogg stated what a wonderful girl Willow is. I agree.