It was an amazing visit and as the MP it made me feel incredibly proud that local people are working in this great factory to make equipment that is being used all over the world.

I am a strong believer that talent is spread evenly across the UK, but opportunity isn’t, but this business is providing fantastic opportunities in the labour market for Ashfield folk but as is the way these days they are struggling to attract suitably skilled workers.

One of the reasons for this is that not many people are aware that this business is on the doorstep which is why I have agreed to host a ‘Skills Day’ at West Notts College to invite businesses like this to talk to potential apprentices and students who are studying engineering.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

On top of that I have also been in touch with the manager for local regeneration at Ashfield District Council to see what help and support is on offer for this fantastic business.

If you know anyone who is looking for a local job in engineering, then please drop me a line on [email protected]

Last Monday, I took my constituent Graham Lynk to Parliament for a day and a night. Graham lost his 30-year-old son Sean to suicide just before Christmas.

It was a whirlwind 24 hours for Graham as I got him a private audience with a Health Minister, a long chat with the Secretary of State for Education, an interview on the Nigel Farage Show as well as watching me speak in a debate on suicide in Westminster Hall.

​'I spoke in a debate on suicide in Westminster Hall. The purpose of the debate was to ask the Government to put suicide awareness on the school curriculum. The feedback was very positive,' says Lee Anderson MP.

The purpose of the debate was to ask the Government to put suicide awareness on the school curriculum.

The feedback was very positive and, with a new suicide prevention strategy to be published later this year, we are very hopeful that measures will be put in schools to help stop this epidemic.

Between 12 to 14 young men a day take their own lives and it is the biggest killer of males under 40 in the UK. We must act now.

Since being elected, I have managed to secure over £70 million from the Towns and Future High Streets Fund, money to re-build Kirkby College and Ashfield School, over £500,000 for extra CCTV from the Safer Streets Fund, £2 million for King’s Mill to extend the A&E plus hundreds of thousands extra for local arts charities.

I was also accredited by Boris Johnson in the Integrated Rail Plan as being one of the reasons HS2 was stopped from coming through Ashfield.

I am incredibly proud of these achievements in my first three years, so I was a little disappointed to read a letter in last week’s Chad stating I had achieved nothing so far.

Maybe my opponents should ask themselves what did the last MP do for Ashfield?