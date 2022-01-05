The New Year Honours list rewarded locals such as Liz Barrett, for her work in education, Lieutenant Colonel Keith Spiers, who has helped tens of thousands of young people get a better understanding of our armed forces, and Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw, who picked up her award for services to canoeing.

Ashfield is brimming with talent and these awards are well deserved.

The announcement of the awards got me thinking about the other heroes who go about their business every day, doing fantastic deeds and getting little praise, so it’s only right I give a few a mention.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

There are people like Jo Barfield and Lisa Angell who run a Community Facebook page, set up to help people during the lockdowns. Chef Dave Marshall, from Annesley, is another hero. As well as being a full-time chef, he also fundraises for food, cooks it, and then delivers it all free, to families in need.

There is Christine Whitehead from the Carsic estate, on her monthly litter picks, as are Bill Gittings and Alex Ivanov in Huthwaite.

Craig Gould, of Make Consulting, has given more than £20,000 to good causes in Ashfield. Craig is a self-made, but generous man who has not forgotten his Ashfield roots.

Andy Jones, from the Ashfields estate, raised hundreds of pounds helping me with the Poppy Appeal.

Janet and Brian Enever, in Brinsley, fundraise the whole year round to put on free events for the village.

Mandy Bainbridge, at the Speed Pub in Sutton, works as hard as anyone in fundraising for the British Legion.

Allen Batterham, the ex-Silverhill miner, has taken it upon himself to get the old winding wheels restored to their former glory and sited at the old colliery, to remember everyone who worked at this pit.

Sam Wilson, in Selston, despite his own health problems, continues to help people the community.

I feel a bit guilty for missing many more from this column, but I know who they are and they know who they are.

A special new year mention to Matthew, at the Rifle Volunteer Pub, as well as June and Gary, at the Diamond Club. Your support has been immense.