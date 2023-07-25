Lee Anderson column: Small businesses are integral to community so let's make sure we back them

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

​I was delighted to see the week start right with the passing of the Illegal Migration Bill. After months of going back and forth between the House of Lords and the House of Commons, the Bill has finally become law.

It is one of the toughest pieces of legislation this country has brought forward in our fight to stop people from arrive here illegally.

I think it is fair to say that everyone knows my thoughts on this subject, so I very much welcome this development.

The Government is committed to detaining illegal immigrants and sending them back to a third country or country of origin.

On Wednesday, I had the great pleasure of welcoming my former P.E teacher Mr Southall, and his lovely wife Carole, to Parliament.

They had a wonderful time watching PMQs, where I was able to ask a question to the Prime Minister, and seeing where I work.

It was quite an amazing moment being able to stand with a man who has known me since I was a child, to now being his local MP. It is moments like this that make me feel incredibly proud to represent proper Ashfield folk, like Mr Southall.

I was back in Ashfield on Friday checking our highways.

As people will know, many of the pothole repairs were not up to standard. I have been checking each week to make sure that these repairs are being improved, so please don’t hesitate to contact my office at [email protected] and I will be sure to get onto the council.

I also visited Sutton’s Beauty Station, run by Helen Todd and her daughter Nicky Kershaw, to celebrate 21 years in the business.

Helen and Nicky have worked hard over the years to grow their business and it has gone from strength to strength as a result.

They also manage the Academy of Beauty, a training centre that mentors students and prepares them for the workplace.

Small businesses are an integral part of any community, and it is important that we all do what we can to support them.

If anyone is looking to for a chance to relax and unwind, then I highly recommend booking an appointment at the Beauty Station.

I met with local residents at the Wild Rabbit Café in Kirkby later on Friday, to discuss the issues they have raised about this brilliant park.

Our green spaces are precious, and it is vital that we protect them. It was a productive meeting and a good opportunity for all those involved to share their concerns.