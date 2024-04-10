Lee Anderson column: Serious reform needs to be carried out to cure our NHS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​This is your money as a taxpayer and it is going towards diversity managers, translators and woke training courses.

I think many people will be angry at this, and quite rightly, given that there are those on the left who have the cheek to say the NHS needs more money.

It doesn’t need more money, it needs serious reform.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

Meanwhile, I was astounded at the news that the Ashfield Independent-led council are cancelling St George’s Day events this year.

I must remind people that these are the same councillors that banned Donald Trump from coming to Ashfield, if you can believe it.

I spoke out about the ECHR once again this week.

I have been very consistent on this issue in arguing that we should either leave the ECHR or ignore their rules.

Normal British people do not lie awake at night worrying about our international obligations, or about our reputation on the global stage.

On Friday, I had a delightful session recording an interview for David Reilly’s political podcast, called People & Politics.

David has cerebral palsy which affects his mobility and verbal communication, but it has not stopped him from realising his dream of being a political broadcaster.

I’m inspired by people like David, who have not let the odds be stacked against him.

Finally, it was great to see local Reform UK members turning out in Selston on Saturday, to help me campaign. There was a great turnout of people who feel the same as me and want their country back.