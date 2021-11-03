Lee Anderson Column: Ripping up this housing plan would be the right thing to do

Just three years ago, the Ashfield Independents ripped up the old plan which would have seen 2,000 houses built in the council leader’s own ward.

They then insisted this was done so they could ‘focus more on brown belt development’, and that they would deliver an innovative and imaginative local plan that shares houses out equally in the district and would protect green spaces.

Well, here we are three years later and, by the council’s own admission, ‘there are insufficient brownfield sites within the existing main urban areas and built-up areas that are deliverable… to accommodate the required levels of growth over the plan period’.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Great work Ashfield Independents.

We all know that we need more housing for our children and their children.

The new Amazon factory in Ashfield has meant hundreds of employees moved from other Amazon sites across the UK to work here and I know from visiting the site they are looking for housing in Ashfield.

The £70 million I have secured from the Government to regenerate the area will bring in more private investment and hopefully well-paid jobs and careers for our children.

I have also secured funding to rebuild Ashfield School and Kirkby College and we need decent housing and infrastructure in place, the type of infrastructure that was promised by the council leader three years ago.

Under this new plan, places like Skegby, Huthwaite, Sutton and Selston are taking the brunt and it’s simply not fair.

Therefore I am calling on the leadership at Ashfield Council to think again, to stop blaming the Government for what is a local decision and to deliver on the promises that were made by the council leader three years ago.

It will take a brave council to rip up this new Local Plan they have drafted and would have cost the taxpayer tens of thousands of pounds.

However, I believe it would be the right thing to do.

So, let’s see some real leadership at Ashfield Council and put the council tax-paying public first.