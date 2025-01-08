Lee Anderson column: Reform will look to make great strides during 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​I hope that everyone in the area has had a restful festive period and a happy New Year.

I am looking forward to seeing what 2025 has in store, for both Ashfield and the wonderful folk that live here, as well as the Reform Party.

I suspect it will be busy and I have no doubt that Reform will continue to make great gains across the country, particularly in the May local elections.

I know that so many people want their country back and they believe that Reform are the right party to do this.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

I must sadly announce the passing of my dear friend and ex-colleague Mac Whetton, who passed away on New Year’s Day, with his loving family around him.

I last saw Mac on Christmas Day at his home where, despite his illness, he was still battling on.

Mac was a hard man and a good man.

I knew him from being a child as I went to school with his daughters Paula and Amanda, and in later years I worked down the pit with him.

He was a proper grafter and he had a brilliant sense of humour.

He will be missed by his loving wife Virginia, his two daughters, along with all his family.

Sleep tight Owd Miner, it was a privilege to know you.

The topic of grooming gangs has reared its ugly head again in the news in the last week or so, so I thought I should share my views on the issue.

A report estimated that 1,400 children were sexually abused in Rotherham between 1997-2013 and yet this town is the 2025 Children’s Capital of Culture.

It is disgusting and a true insult to every young girl that has been sexually abused.

Worse still, this Labour Government has rejected calls for an inquiry into grooming gangs.

What is the Government scared of exactly? Losing votes? They should hang their heads in shame.

Finally, I think many will join me in shock at the fact that Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, has been awarded a Knighthood.

I will not be referring to him as Sir. The Mayor has made the UK a laughing stock.

I feel most Brits would struggle to name one positive thing Sadiq Khan has done for our capital city.