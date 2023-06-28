There was some real competition and Diane, Adrian’s mum, and I had to make a tough decision in picking the winner as people had produced some cracking decorations. It was good to see a real community spirit in paying our respects to Adrian and the many other brave members of our Armed Forces.

Lighthouse Estate Agents and Letting were the winners and were presented with the Adrian Sheldon Memorial Trophy. I will continue to run this competition each year, so there will be many more opportunities for other businesses to win. It was a busy Friday in the constituency this week, with plenty of visits to be ticked off.

The issue of pothole repairs has been something that I have been dealing with ever since I got elected in 2019 as it causes real problems for residents and businesses. As many of you will know, the top of Columbia Street in Huthwaite, on the junction with Sutton Road, has needed repairs for some time now, but I can assure you that I am working closely with Nottingham County Council to get this done.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

With regards to the A38, the NCC have finally agreed to invest £1.8 million in three phases to repair the road from the Fulwood Junction to the Snipe Pub.

I had an interesting site visit to BRC Reinforcement in Sutton as well. This is an amazing local business that supplies reinforcing steel to major projects like Wembley Stadium and HS2.

I am always glad to see local talent being put to good use and I think that the people that work at BRC should be proud that they are contributing to national projects like HS2.

The first episode of my GB News Show aired this Friday. I had a fantastic time filming alongside some great guests like Nigel Farage and my colleague Brendan Clarke-Smith MP. The show is called the Real World and will air every Friday at 7pm, so please do tune in.

Rifleman Adrian Sheldon, aged 25, who died in Afghanistan in May 2009.

I would like to praise my friend Graham Lynk, who has achieved a great feat in cycling 1000 miles over 10 days. The reason behind Graham’s decision to do this, is incredibly tragic, as his son very sadly took his own life in December 2022. Graham has dedicated his time since then, to raising money for the charity Enlighten the Shadows, which provides mental health support for men.

Please continue to donate to this important charity, which works hard to prevent tragedies like this for more families.