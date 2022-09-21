It was a very moving experience, being sat there with all the MPs and Lords in this historic hall, which for nearly 1,000 years has been a place our monarchs have visited regularly.

As I sat listening to our new King, I thought to myself what a fantastic and brilliant country we live in and what a brilliant Queen we are now saying goodbye to.

Our late Queen has played a massive part in all our lives over the years, and it will take some getting used to, knowing she is no longer with us.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

As King Charles III left the Hall, he nodded to a few of the MPs and Lords he recognised and carried himself with great dignity, as he will as our King.

Just two days after watching our new King address us in Westminster Hall, I took a walk to Buckingham Palace to pay my respects.

I couldn’t reach the gates as security had fenced off the road, but The Mall was starting to fill up with people in their little tents who were waiting to see the Queen’s coffin pass many hours later on its way to Westminster Hall.

I walked back towards Parliament and already along Whitehall it was filling up with people from all over the world who had come to pay their respects.

“Queen Elizabeth II has made history. We have all been part of that history and her passing will leave a massive hole in our lives, but she has left us with the memories of 70 years of service which will stay with us forever,” writes Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield.

It does us no harm to remind ourselves every now and then that we are a great country with great traditions and we should feel extremely proud. Later that day, I was fortunate enough to walk past our Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall to pay my respects.

Lots of people, including family and friends, have asked me what it was like, but there are very few words I can think of to describe how it felt.

Surprisingly, I did not feel sad. I felt the occasion was beautiful beyond words as hundreds of people were drifting through the hall to pay their respects to our Queen of 70 years.

I guess the word ‘unity’ is the best way I could describe the feeling in Westminster Hall.

Our Queen has left a legacy as our longest serving monarch and I personally feel honoured to have lived through this period of history.

Queen Elizabeth II has made history. We have all been part of that history and her passing will leave a massive hole in our lives, but she has left us with the memories of 70 years of service which will stay with us forever.