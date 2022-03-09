Ashfield is not a wealthy area, but the generosity of its people is overwhelming.

Taylor’s Transport initially intended on sending one truck across to Poland, but thanks to the floods of donations from the great people of Ashfield, seven trucks are needed to send all the goods across!

I spent time over the weekend at Ashfield Fire Station and Taylor’s Transport in Huthwaite, where the lorries were being packed and prepared ready for Poland.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

This phenomenal effort was achieved by real work done by Ashfield folk, who gave up their weekend to roll up their sleeves, fill boxes and load up the seven trucks.

I have been in awe of just how kind and generous Ashfield folk have been to help others all the way across Europe facing an unimaginable situation.

This fantastic act of kindness and generosity could not have been achieved without the people of Ashfield coming together to help one another help the people of Ukraine.

By working together, Ashfield has sent a message to Putin – we support the people of Ukraine.

Putin’s evil war will not defeat the Ukrainian people, who have the backing of the rest of Europe behind them and we will not stop defending and assisting the Ukrainian people until they are able to safely go back home.

I would like to thank each and every one of you who helped in any way.

I would like to give a special thank you to Alan Taylor, who must take credit for this fantastic effort.

Alan organised the whole operation himself and is sending the trucks across to Poland at his own expense. Without his initiative and generosity, Ashfield’s fantastic act of kindness to Ukraine wouldn’t have been possible.

I would also like to thank my mate, Craig Gould, for stepping up once again to help others. I gave him a call when we found out the ferry companies were going to charge £500 a lorry and would not waive the fee. Craig simply replied: “I will pay the ferry fees. Get me Taylor’s bank details”.

Good local businessmen like Alan and Craig, along with the support of the generous people of Ashfield, helped Ashfield help Ukraine. I am one proud MP.