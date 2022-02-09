What I saw will haunt me for a long time. The brickwork throughout was riddled with black damp patches, walls were wet, windows were leaky and could not be opened, the boiler was not fit for purpose, several electrical sockets were scorched from electrical faults throughout the housing.

I could not believe a family were living in such conditions. The tenant had raised all these issues with the landlord, hoping he would put the work right.

Shortly after, the tenant received a letter from the landlord stating he wanted the family out of the house in just a few months’ time, as he was selling the house.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Landlords have a responsibility to keep their properties in good condition, but on this occasion my constituents have been badly let down by a landlord who has quite clearly put profit before people.

I have written to Ashfield Council with photographs of the house and asked them to instruct the landlord to carry out the repairs immediately. I am hopeful that the coun will take this seriously and the rogue landlord will be severely reprimanded.

Last Saturday, I went to see Hilary James in Huthwaite, the wife of Dai James, who sadly passed away earlier last week.

I met Dai about seven years ago. He told me his life story. An ex-teacher, he wanted to set up a workshop to teach people woodwork and DIY skills. This tied in with a dream of mine, which was to tackle loneliness.

We then invited another old codger from the village, namely Geoff Jago-Lee, and we formed the Huthwaite Hub. We got a room, kitted it out with tools and materials thanks to the locals donating stuff. Rob Barber, from B&Q, supplied lots of stuff and the Hub also got lottery funding.

Dai was central to everything, and the Hub was making a real difference to people’s lives, better than any medication.

Dai was a true gentleman who had suffered from Parkinson’s over the past few years, but battled on until the end.

I am proud to have known him and humbled by his legacy. Men like Dai do not come around too often and I am lucky to have been able to call him my friend.

I could not understand a word of his Welsh accent, but every word was a word of kindness.

We will all miss you mate.