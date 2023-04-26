​The children’s section of St Mary’s cemetery got so bad that one Sutton mother took the decision to have her baby girl exhumed, cremated and taken home to her final resting place.

A lifelong friend from Huthwaite has also contacted me to express his anger at the state of Huthwaite cemetery.

I have contacted ADC to ask for a meeting with residents in Huthwaite cemetery and I will keep pushing them to sort out the shocking state of our cemeteries.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

My local fundraising efforts for Enlighten The Shadows male suicide support group are making great progress, with nearly £15,000 being raised so far in memory of Sean Lynk, who took his own life in December 2022.

His dad Graham is going the extra mile by running marathons and cycling 100 miles a day to raise extra cash to support this worth cause.

As I write this column on Sunday night, Graham is packing his overnight bag to join me on my travels to London to visit number 10 Downing Street, to be recognised for his efforts in raising money and awareness into male suicide which is the biggest killer of men under the age of 50 in the UK.

Last Friday, I held a meeting at the West Notts Engineering Centre in Sutton. with local business leaders and the college management to help young students in Ashfield and employers reach out to each other and fill the skills gap.

We have some brilliant young people in Ashfield and some brilliant local employers, and I am fed up with our young talent leaving our area due to lack of opportunities.

This needs to stop and with great training, apprenticeships and brilliant jobs available our young school leavers now have the chance of a brilliant career on the doorstep.

The campaign to keep Rumbles Café open on Sutton Lawn continues and I look forward to Minister Purseglove joining me next week to meet the staff and volunteers who are furious at the current situation with ADC.

This is a café that employs SEN young people and it must stay open.