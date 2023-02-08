Lee Anderson Column: People of Ashfield can rely on me to remain dedicated to serving them

As many people will know, this problem has been a key focus for me since I was elected in 2019 and I remain committed to tackling behaviour that is disruptive and harmful to our local community.

I had four constituents come and visit me for a tour of Parliament this week. Bridget and her son Dylan, as well as Trevor and his wife Kathryn got to see the great place that I am lucky to call my workplace.

I always look forward to catching up with the people I represent and talking about the issues that matter to them.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV

Kinship care is a cause close to my heart. During my time working at Citizens Advice Bureau, I met many kinship carers who had made significant sacrifices to provide care for their child relatives and I know from these experiences that they have often gone without the same support as adopted and foster families.

Joanne Strickland and Maxine Wainwright, both from Ashfield and Eastwood, have faced many barriers in getting the financial help that they need to provide care, so I raised my concerns about this with the Secretary of State for Education, Gillian Keegan.

She has assured me that the Children’s Care Strategy will examine establishing a financial allowance for kinship carers, an idea which I absolutely support.

I was delighted to team up with Craig Gould again to give away 10 tickets valued at £45 to watch the Revolution Elite Combat Championships at Kirkby Leisure Centre on March 4. It is important that we all do what we can to support local businesses, so please do get in contact with me via email so that this brilliant gym can continue its great work.

On the topic of community spirit, I was glad that Ryan from Freestyle Trampoline Park in Ashfield, agreed to let children with cystic fibrosis use the centre for half price. Trampolining is a great sport for those with cystic fibrosis as it enables them to clear their lungs as well as keeping active. This was a kind gesture from Ryan and very much appreciated.

I’m proud to announce that I was re-selected as the Parliamentary candidate to fight the next General Election in Ashfield. I have loved being the MP for Ashfield and Eastwood and it is something that I will always cherish.

I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to represent the people I have grown up with and worked alongside for many years.

I have made mistakes and I have not always got every decision right; however, I know that Ashfield and Eastwood folk can rely on me to remain dedicated to serving them and ensuring that more people across the country know about our great constituency.