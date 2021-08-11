Lee Anderson column: People in our area deserve to have the loudest voice in Parliament

They said they agree with most of what I say each week.

It is a great comfort to me but comes as no surprise as I think I get the mood of the vast majority of Ashfield folk because I am one of them, and I will never lose that connection – and would never want to.

I have always said the easiest part of my job is speaking in the House of Commons and it’s easy because, just before I get up to speak, I always think of the same things. That is the schools I went to in Ashfield, the pits I worked at, my friends and family, the pubs I drink in, the shops I shop in and the parks I walk in.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

I then go on to mention the words “Ashfield and Eastwood” as many times as I can because I am incredibly proud of this area and its people, who deserve the loudest voice possible in Parliament.

But people also deserve a loud voice locally, when dealing with their own disputes and my office is brilliant at helping people who have found it difficult to fight the ‘big boys’.

Last week I received a lovely email from a lady on Searby Road for my help nudging NCC to dig out a drainage dyke to prevent properties from flooding and I have also asked the landowners to make sure the dyke is kept clear.

This may seem like a small issue to many but, for the people affected, it is massive and residents can be assured that, if they have tried and failed, then let me know and I will always have a go.

I did have a go for another Ashfield family who were getting nowhere with Ryanair over a transferred holiday due to Covid.

The family were told the holiday was non-refundable, but I asked Ryanair to reconsider.

They did and allowed the family to transfer the holiday to next year at no extra cost. That’s a decent win.

One of my ongoing battles is to get ADC to support the traders in the Indoor Market much more than they currently are.

The good news is they are now being much more proactive and have a plan in place.