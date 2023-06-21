Three horrific murders took place and several families have lost their loved ones.

It was an incredibly dark day for the city, and I don’t think the people of Nottinghamshire will ever come to terms with what happened.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

The people of Nottinghamshire deserve to feel safe on their streets and to know that the police are there to protect them.

On my way home from Westminster on Thursday, I stopped by the world famous New Cross Pub, run by my friend Mathew.

He is selling a pint of Madri for £2.90, which I think is a cracking price and a decent amount cheaper than you would get in London.

Yet another reason why Ashfield is a great place to live and work.

Friday was a busy day full of constituency work. I visited Rumbles Café at Sutton Lawn to continue my support for their wonderful business.

The Ashfield Independent-led council is determined to see this café close, despite the amazing work they do and the opportunities they provide to people with learning disabilities.

We are just asking the Ashfield Independents to do the right thing and put the local community first.

I popped in to see Alison from Eastwood, who I was told is a big supporter of mine, for a catch-up. She is a lovely lady and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting her.

I do like to meet with constituents like this and have a chance to sit down and chat about the issues that matter to them.

I also dropped into Open Door 1 Dementia Service, which is a great service that provides excellent support and care to dementia sufferers.

Dementia is a cruel disease that causes so much devastation for both the sufferer and their families.

I am going to try and secure extra funding for this brilliant service, so that we can ensure that people with dementia in Ashfield receive the vital care that they deserve.

It was a real pleasure to meet one of the residents, Annie, who is 92 years old and is looking very well.

I finished the week by travelling to Stockton for another Conservative association visit as part of my country-wide tour.

It is always great to meet fellow members to discuss the issues of the day and to raise money for charity.