As usual, I was attacked by the opposition for my stance on this, but I will not alter my mind – I will always speak up on this issue.

People deserve the right to a peaceful life, yet we see nuisance tenants housed free of charge in social or council housing who have no intention of going to work, being a good neighbour or living by the rules and my stance is quite clear – let’s make sure these people go to work, pay their taxes, contribute towards society, and live like the rest of us and in return they should be allowed to benefit from social housing.

I believe everyone has the right to a second chance, but when people continually ignore the rules of our society then I strongly believe they should not receive the same benefits and rights as everyone else.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

The Channel crossings are always high on the agenda and I am as frustrated as anyone on this issue.

The opposition parties and Independents keep stating the people crossing the Channel are genuine refugees fleeing a war-torn zone.

There is no war in France and the vast majority of young men aged 18-35 coming over in small boats are not genuine asylum seekers.

There was a time when genuine young men from many nations were stranded in France and needed rescuing, but that was 80 years ago in Dunkirk.

‘I believe everyone has the right to a second chance, but when people continually ignore the rules of our society then I strongly believe they should not receive the same benefits and rights as everyone else’, writes Lee Anderson.

The Dunkirk Spirit is something that we have all grown up with.

We are a kind and compassionate country who will always stand up to tyranny, which is why I get extremely angry with the opposition politicians both locally and nationally who have failed to back our Borders Bill, which will help put a stop to these crossings.

I was disappointed to see the news that the 141-bus service run by Trentbarton will cease in September this year, as the service is making a loss.

This service is a lifeline for hundreds of people in Ashfield and further afield.

This decision must be challenged and I have already spoken with the leader of Nottinghamshire Council and will be raising this in Parliament at the earliest opportunity. This is not dead in the water yet and you can be assured I will fight this all the way.