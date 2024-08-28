Lee Anderson column: Nuisance behaviour across area needs to be addressed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​I know the days leading up to GCSE results last week will have been a nervous time for many students and parents in Ashfield.

I do hope that it was a happy day for all and that all students remember the many great opportunities, like apprenticeships, that are out there for them to explore.

I feel the Home Office have demonstrated their disregard for ‘innocent until proven guilty’ in recent days, with a tweet put out by them claiming that those arrested during the periods of disorder that we witnessed, are now ‘criminals’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We cannot allow the state to assume anyone’s guilt until they’ve had a fair trial. I wrote to the Home Secretary to express my anger at this. I look forward to receiving a response.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

The Ashfield Independent-led council are now apparently talking tough on crime, despite all the problems we have been having in our town centres.

Last Friday, I was out in Sutton again, talking to businesses about anti-social behaviour and dropping off some crime surveys for them to complete.

As I have said many times before, I am well aware of the nuisance behaviour that constituents are having to put up with and it is simply not good enough. I can assure you that I am on both the council and the police’s case, to make sure they act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was encouraged to see Ashfield Police release a statement saying that they were increasing their presence in the town centre.

​”​”Energy bills are set to rise in October, only a few months after this Labour Government decided to deprive some pensioners of their winter fuel allowance”, says Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

This is exactly what we need, to make sure that residents feel safe in their own community.

Finally, energy bills are set to rise in October, only a few months after this Labour Government decided to deprive a large number of pensioners of their winter fuel allowance.

Unfortunately for our Prime Minister, footage has emerged of him talking about fuel poverty a few years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spoke about the struggles that many people face when it comes to paying their energy bills, yet now he is the leader of the Government, he has demonstrated himself to be a man who is incapable of sticking to his word.