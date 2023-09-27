Lee Anderson column: New net zero plan will significantly reduce financial burden for Ashfield families

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

The new plan will have a significantly reduced financial burden for families and businesses across Ashfield.

The Government has already over-delivered on reducing commitments, even when other guiltier countries have done little in comparison.

But in the wake of increased pressures on the cost of living due to Putin’s war in Ukraine and Covid, we want to make sure that on this journey to net zero we keep as much hard-earned cash as possible in people’s pockets in Ashfield.

Under revised plans, the Government will:

Move back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by five years, so all sales of new cars from 2035 will be zero emissions. This will enable families to wait to take advantage of falling prices over the coming decade if they wish to.

Delay the ban on installing oil and LPG boilers, and new coal heating, for off-gas-grid homes to 2035, instead of phasing them out from 2026. Many of these homes are not suitable for heat pumps, so this ensures homeowners are not having to spend around £10,000-£15,000 on upgrading their homes in just three years’ time.

Set an exemption to the phase out of fossil fuel boilers, including gas, in 2035, so that households who will most struggle to make the switch to heat pumps or other low-carbon alternatives will not have to do so. This is expected to cover about a fifth of homes, including off-gas-grid homes – those that will need expensive retrofitting or a very large electricity connection.

'Net zero is a goal that I believe in, only as long as it is done in a realistic and sensible way. It is clear that we can do this without placing as much financial burden on families in Ashfield as previous plans would have done', says Lee Anderson MP.

Scrap policies to force landlords to upgrade the energy efficiency of their properties, but instead continue to encourage households to do so where they can.

Raise the Boiler Upgrade Grant by 50 per cent to £7,500 to help households who want to replace their gas boilers with a low-carbon alternative like a heat pump.

Rule out policy ideas that would require people to share cars, eat less meat and dairy, be taxed to discourage their flying, or have seven bins to hit recycling targets – removing worrying proposals that would interfere in the way people live their lives.

I know that many people in Ashfield are facing rising bills. Net zero is a goal that I believe in, only as long as it is done in a realistic and sensible way.

It is clear that we can do this without placing as much financial burden on families in Ashfield as previous plans would have done.

I have received hundreds of messages of support from people all over the country for this decision.

Thanks to the Government’s plans, you will have more time, less financial burden, and the freedom to make your own choices about your lifestyle.