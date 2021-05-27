Lee Anderson column: New bill will prove to be great news for law-abiding people across Ashfield

It was a great honour for me to get selected to sit on this committee and, over the coming month, I shall be spending two days a week scrutinising and voting on possible amendments to this important legislation.

Once the Committee Stage is over, then the Bill returns to the floor of the House of Commons for the Report Stage, where the amended Bill can be debated, and further amendments proposed.

The people of Ashfield expect us to be tough on law and order and this new legislation will see violent offenders locked up for longer, sex offenders locked up for longer, killer drivers locked up for longer and unauthorised traveller camps finally made illegal and police given greater powers to move them on.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP (Photo credit: London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV)

This is great news for the law-abiding people of Ashfield, who rightly expect to feel safe walking the streets or in their own home.

I held a supermarket surgery last Friday in Sutton’s ASDA, which was a great success.

Local man and ASDA employee Wayne Winnals told me about his dyspraxia and how it had made him the victim of a few bullies locally.

I published his story online and, true to form, the great people of Ashfield responded, showing that most locals are decent hardworking folk who will not stand for people like Wayne being bullied.

Wayne went on to tell me that he represents Great Britain at pool and is taking his black belt in Jiu-Jitsu.

He does all this as well as being fantastic employee of ASDA, where he is well respected by colleagues.

My message to the idiots and bullies is simple: if you can achieve half of what Wayne has achieved and, have as many friends as Wayne, then you would have done very well in life, but until then please feel free to come and see me at my next supermarket surgery where we can discuss what you have actually contributed towards society.

I was back at the Huthwaite Hub to meet the committee after I had recently helped secure another £5,000 to help keep the charity going.

The Hub is hoping to open its doors again shortly and we are looking for new people to join. It’s a completely free club where anyone can learn new skills such as joinery, wood turning, sewing and virtually any sort of craftwork. With excellent tutors in attendance you will struggle to find anywhere locally that offers this kind of free service.

I was one of the founding members of the Hub, along with Geoff Jag-Lee and Dai James over five years ago, and it goes from strength to strength.

If you think you or someone you know would benefit, then please let me know on [email protected] and I will make sure someone from the Hub gets in contact.

