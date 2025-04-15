Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I began last week in the Chamber, raising my concerns about Scunthorpe Steelworks, writes Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

With thousands of steelworkers’ jobs at stake in Scunthorpe, through failed industrial and energy policies over decades, just 10 Labour MPs turned up to speak up on behalf of our steelworkers.

These steelworkers do not want visits from DWP, or out-of-touch backbench Labour MPs. What they want is their jobs – they want to make steel.

I made the point that we need to scrap net zero and re-nationalise British Steel. The Government are now offering to buy coking coal for British Steel. This is ridiculous. We have a coking coal mine ready to develop, but the owners have pulled out now due to this government refusing to allow it to happen. Madness.

I was then back up in Ashfield later in the week, hitting the ground running and knocking on doors. Myself and my colleagues at Reform UK want to make Britain great again.

We are the only party talking this way. I am proud of our history, heritage, culture, language, and our influence in the world. But for the past 25 years, our useless politicians have decided to give our country away to people who just do not like us. Only Reform UK will end this betrayal.

I was delighted to welcome Nigel Farage to the site of Silverhill Colliery in Ashfield last Wednesday.

Several years ago, Alan Batterham contacted me to ask for help in his bid to raise money, to put the old wheels back where they belong.

I spoke with Craig Gould, a successful local businessman and Reform UK member, who said straight away “I’ll sort that”, and he did.

He took the rusted wheels from the council depot, where they had lay for 25 years. Craig had them shot blasted, painted, and sited back at Silverhill. I took Nigel to meet Craig and Alan at Silverhill – it was a great meeting and a proud moment to celebrate our mining history. Silverhill Colliery will always have a special place in my heart. We must hang on to what bit of heavy industry we have left. Once it’s gone, it’s just a memory.

Ashfield is the capital of common sense, and we will lead the charge in taking our country back. It really is fantastic to see so much support from great Ashfield folk.