As I write this column, it’s Sunday afternoon and I am on the train from Nottingham to St Pancras, a typical start to the week for me.

I will get back into Kirkby station sometime on Thursday afternoon and then go straight to my constituency office, after picking my car up from home.

On Friday, from 8.30am until after 5pm, my diary is full of constituency appointments.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

On Saturday I will do a few visits then have some downtime.

That’s a typical week and I can tell you with 100 per cent certainty that I do not have time for a second paid job and more importantly I have no desire to have two jobs.

I came into this job to try and make a difference and although people may from time to time disagree on which way I vote in Parliament (sometimes I do get it wrong), they can never doubt my commitment to the people of Ashfield.

I have a brilliant job and to represent the area that has always been my home is an absolute privilege.

No second job for me and as I said to the Daily Express last week, “Any MP who cannot afford to live on our wage should go and get a job driving lorries at the weekend”. I don’t think that will happen.

I took part in the Remembrance Service and Parade from St Thomas’s Church in Kirkby on Sunday.

It was a beautiful service and the scenes around the war memorial were extremely moving.

These events really bring the community together and remind us all that so many people have paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can live in a peaceful and law-abiding country.

Finally, some good news from Westminster as people with Down’s syndrome will be legally recognised as a specific minority group after the Government has backed proposed new legislation to ensure all public bodies meet their needs.

I know this will mean a great deal to Sutton resident Steph Stone and her beautiful daughter five-year-old Jossie, born with Down’s syndrome.

Steph contacted me weeks ago on this matter, so I gave her a call as soon as I got the news.