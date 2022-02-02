Ashfield has been awarded the highest amount of Towns funding of any constituency in the country and readers of this column will be aware of my efforts to secure this funding.

The next wave of funding is also vital to ensure left-behind communities get the investment they deserve, which is why I was surprised to learn Ashfield Council had, in my view, chosen to ignore my pleas to work on a bid to secure extra funding for Selston and has chosen Hucknall instead.

Sutton has been awarded more than £30 million, Kirkby has been awarded £25m as well as having a new £15 m leisure centre and Hucknall, as well as receiving extra funding from the council taxpayers of Ashfield, looks to be in line for a multi-million-pound investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

I wrote to the council to ask why Selston and the surrounding villages had been overlooked, so imagine my surprise when I received an answer stating Hucknall is more deserving and that, if I had any suggestions for projects, I should let them know.

Selston has poor transport links, a leisure centre that is not open to the public, inadequate roads and pavements, anti-social behaviour problems, lack of youth services and yet the council appears to be oblivious of its needs.

Perhaps the local Selston Independent councillors should speak to locals, because my inbox is full of complaints about the lack of investment, despite Selston residents paying the highest amount of council tax.

I believe Selston is far more deserving than Hucknall.

“Perhaps the local Selston Independent councillors should speak to locals because my inbox is full of complaints about the lack of investment despite Selston residents paying the highest amount of council tax”, writes Lee Anderson.

That said, there is nothing stopping the Ashfield Independents-led council from submitting more than one bid throughout the district, so both Hucknall and Selston benefit.

I was saddened to see Kirkby College receive a damning Ofsted report last week.

I have been vocal in my criticism of this school and have been attacked by local opposition politicians for my stance.

I feel this school is letting our children down and will not sit back and watch a school in my hometown fail the youngsters.

I have been promised the cash and this school will be demolished, a new school built, and a new management team put in place to give youngsters the best start in life.